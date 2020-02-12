Wion signs with Southwestern Kansas

Last Wednesday was National Signing Day, where athletes from all over the country fulfill childhood dreams of being able to take their playing careers to collegiate level. For the Seiling Wildcats, David Wion signed his letter of intent to play football for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

In front of a packed lobby of Wion’s family and fellow-Wildcats, the senior signed his name on the dotted line and officially became a Panther for the foreseeable future. It was a dream come true for Wion, who says he couldn’t see himself not playing football following the end of his career as a Wildcat.

“Through the years, football has meant so much to me,” stated Wion. “It’s kept me on a good path with my grades because football was the reason I worked so hard in the classroom.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/