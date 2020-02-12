Wildcats hitting stride as playoffs approach

Last week was a busy one for the Seiling High School basketball teams. In addition to playing their regularly scheduled home games against Pond Creek-Hunter and Cheyenne, the two teams also traveled to Cashion to make up a game that was postponed in mid-January.

For the boys, it was an encouraging week as they took two of three and pushed secondranked Cashion until to the final seconds. However, the girls followed up a Tuesday-night victory over Pond Creek-Hunter with a pair of losses in which they struggled to score points.

Scoring certainly wasn’t the issue on Tuesday, for the Seiling girls when they double-up the Lady Panthers 68-34. The Lady Cats got out to a quick start in the first quarter, but it was a 20-point effort in the second frame that really saw them take over.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/