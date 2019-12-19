Seiling boys capture NWOSU Classic title

Junior Noah Hammons scored 10 points and the Seiling Wildcats scorched the nets for five three-pointers during a decisive second quarters as they cruised past South Central, Kansas, 60-37, for the Northwestern Oklahoma State Prep Classic championship last week.

Coach Brandon Nyberg’s club utilized big scoring spurts and a balanced attack throughout the tournament to claim the tournament crown in convincing fashion.

In the title tilt, Seiling showed its defensive prowess while limiting the Kansas opponents to only five first quarter points as the Wildcats countered with 13, including a big seven point start from fellow junior Braxton Hamar.

