Louthan, Skills Baseball 17U put up impressive showing

It’s been a busy offseason for Seiling’s Ethan Louthan who has been competing for Skills Baseball 17U this summer. Last week, the team traveled to Colleyville, Texas to compete in PGBA’s North Texas Regional Championship where they won four of their five contests in the event.

The group kicked things off on Wednesday where Louthan took the mound against the Lubbock Baseball Academy’s Royal Team. In that game, Louthan pitched a completegame one-hit shutout where he struck out five batters over four innings.

Not only did he pitch a sensational game, but he also helped his own cause by adding a single in a 1-2 effort at the dish in their 10-0 victory. Louthan rested over the next two days before returning to the mound in relief on Saturday.

