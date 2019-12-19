Lady Cats take runner-up honors at NWOSU

After notching three straight dominant wins to start the week, the Seiling girls unbeaten run was halted by South Central, Kansas in a 45-44 decision for the NWOSU Prep Classic Championship.

Rough shooting proved costly for the Lady Cats as they connected on just 11 of 20 free throws in addition to 14 of 51 from the field in the defeat.

They are slated to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule Friday night at Cordell.

