Junior Highschool basketballers dominate Thomas in sweep

It was a clean sweep for the Seiling junior high basketball teams last week as they blew past Thomas in four contests at the Ward Center.

The Lady Cats’ junior high group rolled to a 51-17 win while the 7th/8th grade squad was 47-8 winners.

In the 7th/8th contest, Thomas couldn’t manage a first quarter point against the Seiling defense and the hosts built a 22-2 halftime lead on the way to the win.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/