Hamar and Hammons close out summer schedule

Seiling’s Noah Hammons and Braxton Hamar wrapped up the summer hoops season with 3T’s Basketball earlier in the month. On July 18 and 19, the team competed in the End of Season Shootout at the Sante Fe Family Life Center, where they were able to win one of their four contests over the weekend.

That lone victory came in their opening contest against the Irving Heat on Saturday afternoon. The team came out of the gates shooting the ball well, and ran away with a 65-38 victory to get group play started off on the right foot.

Unfortunately, their shooting stroke would come up somewhat flat from that point on. The bunch took on RSE for their second Saturday matchup. In that contest, 3T’s took on an athletic bunch that jumped out to an early advantage thanks to their aggressive play in transition.

