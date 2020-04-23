Ham ready to continue work with Army Reserves

Following the decision of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel all spring sports due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, seniors like Seiling’s Jarrett Ham will miss out on their final opportunity to compete for their respective high schools. For Ham, that means missing out on his favorite sport, baseball.

“It’s disappointing because this is the main sport I like to play,” explained Ham. “I just really love the game. I’ve been playing it since I was old enough to walk. It’s really a passion of mine.”

After missing out on his junior season on the diamond when injuries prior to the season forced Seiling to cancel their season, Ham saw his senior campaign last two games before the OSSAA’s shutdown as a result of the coronavirus.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/