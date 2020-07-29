Dewey County student awarded OSU scholarship

Dewey County student Chase Calkins was recently honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The scholarship is part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/