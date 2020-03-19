Voting party affiliation changes due no later than March 31

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than March 31. Dewey County Election Board Assistant Secretary Janette Redinger said. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at elections. ok.gov/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

