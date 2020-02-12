Trump Acquitted

The United States Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump of both obstruction of congress and abuse of power with a party line vote of 52-48 on article one and 53-47 on article two. The vote last week concluded the impeachment battle between two diametrically opposed political parties.

Ninety-nine senators voted along party lines, with the lone exception being Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voting guilty on article one before falling back into ranks with a vote of not guilty on article two.

As the final moments of the impeachment were fading, senate majority leader Mitch Mc-Connell (R-Ken.) held the floor and thanked Chief Justice John Roberts, the senate pages and assistants and his fellow colleagues. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) echoed similar gratitude.

