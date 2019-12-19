Town Administrator Christensen to retire in 2020

Long-time Seiling Town Administrator Gena Christensen publicly announced her intention to retire at the end of June during the regular December meeting of the Seiling Town Board.

The Council also went into discussion for several minutes during a Town Hall style meeting about amending the 1976 Seiling Comprehensive Plan to include Resolution 2019-13. That resolution includes annexed property including two tracts situated in Lot 5, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 16 West and the plan to rezone it agricultural.

New Council Vice-Chairman Brandon Mc-Curley made a motion to approve the resolution during the group’s regular Zoning portion of the meeting and it was voted on unanimously.

