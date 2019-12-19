Seiling Public Schools receive average grades from 2018-19 Oklahoma Report Card

The State Department of Education has released the annual Oklahoma School Report Cards based on the 2018-19 school year and Seiling Public Schools received average scores compared to the state.

For elementary and middle schools, the report cards measure performance in categories like academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency growth, chronic absenteeism and an overall grade. High school report cards have additional categories like graduation rates and postsecondary opportunities.

The averages of the report card grades were not weighted on a scale of 1 to 100 and each category was worth different amounts of total points.

