Pandemic raises prices, questions arise about food supply chain

As grocery stores became even more essential for communities across the country during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, meat prices quickly spiked in response.

“Price jumps didn’t happen immediately, but we began to see a rise in April, and through May it got worse and it got really bad at the beginning of June,” said Ron Chapdelanie owner of Canton Foods and Okeene Market.

According to Consumer Food Price Indexes and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of meat increased nearly six percent from April to May of this year and made a nearly 12 percent jump from the previous year.

