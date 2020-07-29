Goliath Designs opens for business Saturday

Goliath Designs opens for business Saturday

Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:00am
Mack Miller Staff Writer

It’s always good to see a new business come to town and the newest is Goliath Designs, which will officially open August 1.

They are located behind Western Drug in the building that used to be Haworth Fitness. You may contact them at 405-714-2979.

“We can do any type of advertising for you,” said Zane David, co-owner.

 

 

