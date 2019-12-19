Dewey County 4-H holds annual awards program

The Dewey County 4-H Awards Program was recently held in Taloga. Members from across the county gathered with family and friends to celebrate their accomplishments during the 2018-19 year.

Jean Bailey, Dewey County Extension Educator, said, “This was a great way to help celebrate National 4-H week. Individuals and clubs received awards and recognition for all their work. In addition, the newly elected county officers were installed.”

Hunter Fox received the outstanding senior member award and the Gardner Family memorial award. Her main projects are recreation; health and fitness; citizenship; and veterinary science.

