COVID-19 hits local with one Seiling death

COVID-19 has now affected Seiling Nursing Center as two employees have contracted the virus as well as one resident. One of the employees has died.

SNC Administrator Ann Helterbrake issued the following statement.

“It is with extreme sadness that I am writing this update. Per my last post I informed everyone that we had a second staff member that was tested for COVID-19. We have since learned that that test was positive and that staff member passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. All of the staff is deeply saddened by this news and for the family.

