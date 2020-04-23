Combined ambulance service working well for county

Seiling EMS and Taloga Ambulance are working well together.

Taloga Ambulance had gotten down to five or six people. They came to Seiling EMS board and asked to join Seiling so could continue to be able to cover the area.

In June 2019, Taloga School patrons voted to join Seiling EMS. Seiling School District patrons voted to accept them.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/