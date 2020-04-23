Coach Sander: A great influence in NW Oklahoma

Jim Sander has made an impression on young boys he has coached in northwest Oklahoma.

Sander was raised west and south of Seiling. He has fond memories growing up. He can remember the family having a 2-holer outhouse and his mother leading him out when he was small in the snow to the outhouse. It was a blessing when his Dad was able to build a bathroom onto the house with running water.

A lot of the time, Jim would walk to town Saturday afternoon and go to the movie. When it was over, around 10 pm, he would walk to his Grandmother Sander’s house and stay with her. She would always read a chapter from the Bible with him before he went to bed. If it was cold, she would warm his bed before he got into bed. He remembers fondly Grandmother Sander’s breakfasts on Sunday morning. “She always fixed fried mush,” Jim said, “and a lot of the time she would fix bacon and eggs to go with it.” His Grandmother Sander made a positive influence on him. “She was a fine Christian woman. Both of my grandmothers were,” he said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/