Businesses, banks in limbo as relief funding runs out

Funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the federal government’s $2 trillion response to the coronavirus, has run dry as banks have lent out nearly $350 billion to small businesses across the country with $4.6 billion headed to Oklahoma.

The Small Business Administration, the agency in charge of moving the money from the government to banks who can execute loans, said in a statement Thursday morning the program’s capacity had been reached. Over 1.6 million loans have been approved nationwide, exhausting all of the funds allocated for the program.

Over 35,000 of those approved loans belong to Oklahoma businesses with an average loan of nearly $130,000.

