Bill recently filed to improve Oklahoma student literacy

State Rep. Sherrie Conley (R-Newcastle) last week discussed legislation she has filed this session to improve literacy rates among Oklahoma students.

Conley is running legislation that would add training requirements for teacher candidates to be trained in the science of reading and help them understand the characteristics of dyslexia, a measure that would require school boards to adopt a phonics curriculum for school districts, and a bill that would require an academic language counselor at all K-5 school sites.

“We have the tools to help every child in Oklahoma learn to read at an early age in our public schools,” Conley said. “My legislation would help teachers have easy access to these tools so they can recognize students who struggle earlier and get them the instruction they need to succeed at this most important skill.”

