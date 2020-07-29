Annual Rodeo Week off and running

Rodeo Week is off and running with the 35th Annual Seiling Open Rodeo beginning Thursday evening July at the Flying W Arena. The rodeo will continue each evening through Saturday at 8 p.m.

“As President of the roundup club, I would like to invite everyone out for the rodeo,” Seiling Roundup Club President Zach Nichols said. We are expecting a great turn out of contestants this year. Due to the Covid pandemic, a lot of rodeos were forced to cancel or postpone this year, but our club was not about to let this pandemic get us down,

“The club voted to push forward and work to put on what we hope is the best rodeo we have had in years. The club would like to extend a huge thank you to all our sponsors, without them this rodeo would not be possible. Along with the rodeo we are super excited about our dance and the entertainment we have set up for that. It’s going to be a busy and fun filled weekend in Seiling America! We hope everyone will come out and enjoy all the festivities!”

