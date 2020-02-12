After 39 years in education, Seifried calling it quits

Seiling Superintendent of Schools Randy Seifried is serving his last year as Superintendent of Seiling Schools. Seifried became superintendent in 2012 when then Superintendent Bob Bush retired.

Randy Seifried grew up on a farm south of Seiling. He attended Seiling Schools, graduating with the class of 1973. He then attended SWOSU in Weatherford where he received his Bachelor Degree.

Seifried first taught at Sharon-Mutual where he taught Language Arts and Communications. He also drove a bus while teaching there.

