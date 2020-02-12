Legislative Update

Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his second State of the State Address on February 3 before a joint session of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Senate – opening the second session of the 57th Legislature.

The governor gave a great speech, focusing on successes of the past year in working with the Legislature to increase government transparency, accountability and efficiency. The governor’s vision to streamline and consolidate government functions where it makes sense is something I’ve advocated my entire legislative career.

The governor also touched on a variety of issues important to all Oklahomans as he continues his mission of helping us become a Top Ten state.

