Nyberg captures DAR Good Citizens Award

Brya Nyberg, is named the Woodward DAR Chapter Good Citizens award winner for Seiling High School. The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Good Citizens Award is intended to recognize and reward seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution NSDAR presents the DAR Good Citizens Award since it is considered to be a National Award. Brya Nyberg was presented a Woodward DAR Chapter scholarship, a DAR Good Citizens certificate, a DAR Good Citizens pin, and a wallet card.

The Woodward DAR Chapter proudly announces that they presented DAR Good Citizens awards to 23 High Schools in their area. The Woodward DAR Chapter was extended into the Oklahoma Panhandle this year. Hagan Sprouse of Shattuck was chosen by non-DAR judges as the winner of the essay/scholarship contest to represent the Woodward DAR Chapter in the Frontier District Scholarship competition.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/