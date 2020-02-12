Music Lover’s Club hosts HS seniors

The Music Lover’s Club hosted The Senior Party on February 6 at The Christian Church.

After introductions & prayer, the students enjoyed eating pizza, cheese dip & chips, homemade brownies & candy & pop. Afterwards they played several fun games.

Seniors attending were Joshua Colvard, Dylan Day, Wyatt Duke, Payton Gregory, Jarrett Ham, Jade Johnston, Jacob Klaver, Christa Limpy, Robert Nelson, Braden Nightwalker, Brya Nyberg, Kathryn Rogers, Evie Shrum, Kaden Templin, Riley Tune, Stormy White & David Wion. Senior Sponsors attending were Mrs. Nyberg and Mr. Templin.

