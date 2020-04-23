Enemies are always lurking at the gate

Last week marked the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing. At least 168 people lost their lives, more than 650 were injured, and over 300 buildings were either damaged or destroyed.

The bombing was an act of domestic terrorism, and the worse in history at the time.

We should remember those victims as time may heel old wounds but never should we forget those who suffered loss.

