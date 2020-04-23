I think we’ve all learned to be a little bit hesitant when we hear the phrase the check is in the mail, but this time it is true. Checks are being delivered to Oklahomans as we speak. These IRS economic impact, or stimulus, payments are meant to help during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Electronic deposits to tax filers whose bank information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service are being made now. Physical checks will be distributed beginning in May. Payments are being made first to those with lower incomes. There are some income caps, so those with higher incomes may not receive a check. For more information, you can visit https:// www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

At the same time, there is help for small business owners through the Small Business Administration.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Dewey%20County%20RecordID207/