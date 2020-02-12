Todd Wayne White, 51 year old Chester, OK resident, passed from this life on February 3, 2020 at his home.

Todd was born on June 26, 1968 to Orville Wayne and Sherry Evonne (Unwin) White in Fairview, OK.

Todd was raised on the family homestead east of Chester, OK. He attended Seiling Public Schools, finishing the 10th grade and then completing his GED.

In 1998, Todd was married to Shannon Kay Hickman at the Elm Grove Community Church. To this union three children were born Phallyn, Jonah, and Victoria. Todd continued to live most of his life in the Chester community. Todd worked in construction and was well known for being able to build almost anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing guitar (that had only one string and woodwork). Todd was a member of the Elm Grove Community Church.

Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother in law, Brett Cox.

He is survived by his three children: Phallyn Brock and husband Trevor of Seiling, Jonah White of Ft. Benning, GA, and Victoria “Tori” White of Oklahoma City; a grandson, Owen Brock; parents Orville and Sherry White of Chester; sisters Denesa Cox and husband Craig of Chester, WV, and Paula Cox of Chester, OK as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Elm Grove Community Church. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial Donations in Todd’s honor may be made to the Elm Grove Youth Ministries in care of Redinger Funeral Home (Box 236, Seiling, OK 73663).