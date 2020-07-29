Nancy Faye (Hoots) Meier

Nancy Faye Hoots was born March 28, 1951 to Richard and Elnora Hoots. Nancy grew up in the Canton community and attended Canton Public Schools. Nancy was involved in many school activities as well as a local watermelon heist. She graduated with the Class of 1969. After high school, Nancy worked at a few different jobs but spoke mostly about her time at Tinker Air Force Base. In March of 1973 she wed Gary Lynn Meier. They resided in the Texas area for several years. Their marriage would take them all across the United States pursuing Gary’s passion of custom wheat harvesting and later as an over the road trucking team, all while raising three children. In 1989, they moved back to the Okeene area to care for family and continue farming. Nancy worked at the Okeene Nursing Center for 15+ years as their dietitian where her fantastic cooking skills would be shared with numerous people within the community. Following her years at the nursing home, Nancy served as a food tech supervisor at Integris Bass in Enid, OK. Later she would move to the Loyal area and continue her greatest passion of supporting her grandchildren and baking famous “grandmas cookies” as well as an active member of the Okeene First Baptist Church. Nancy’s church family was near and dear to her heart. Nancy was a person who, even through her long cancer treatment, kept a positive attitude and set an example of faithfulness for others.

On July 23, 2020 Nancy departed this earth with her three children by her side. What a glorious moment to hear “welcome home, good and faithful servant!” Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Nancy is survived by her brother Richard Hoots and wife Karen of Aurora, CO, sister Debbie Secrest and husband Bill of Seiling, OK. Her children Michael Meier and wife Candance of Loyal, OK, Chadwick Meier and wife Jennifer of Okeene, OK and Amanda Halverson and husband Glenn of Okeene, OK. Seven grandchildren, Gary Meier of Loyal, Rilee Meier of Arizona, Eli and Easton Meier of Okeene, and Samuel, Maggie and Emma Halverson of Okeene. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Okeene First Baptist Church with Pastor Gaylon Cox officiating. Graveside services will follow at Canton Cemetery under the direction of Pierce Funeral Home, Canton. In lieu of flowers, Nancy has requested any donations be made in her families name at the Okeene First Baptist Church. Condolences may be made online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.